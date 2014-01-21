Russia c.bank head says decision to cut rate by 25 bps was unanimous
MOSCOW, March 24 The Russian central bank's decision to cut its key interest rate by 25 basis points was unanimous, Governor Elvira Nabiullina told a briefing on Friday.
MUMBAI, Jan 21 * India cbank sets 8.08 percent cut-off yield on 28-day term repo auction * Accepts 200.02 billion rupees at 28-day term repo sale versus 401.80 billion rupee bids received * Partial allotment 61.43 percent at cut-off rate at 28-day term repo sale * Weighted average rate 8.15 percent (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury)
MOSCOW, March 24 The Russian central bank's decision to cut its key interest rate by 25 basis points was unanimous, Governor Elvira Nabiullina told a briefing on Friday.
* Says considered and approved a one-time settlement plan and understanding with Axis Bank Limited for outstanding loan Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nk3dgI) Further company coverage: