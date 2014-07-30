* India's central bank sets cut-off rate of 8.16 pct at 7-day term repo auction * India cbank: weighted average rate at 8.21 pct at 7-day term repo auction * India cbank: allots 200.03 bln rupees at 7-day term repo auction; gets bids worth 364.80 bln rupees * India cbank: makes partial allotment of 74.88 pct at cut-off rate at 7-day term repo auction (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)