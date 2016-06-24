CHENNAI, India, June 24 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - An
Indian government initiative to create millions of jobs and
increase exports in the textile and garment industries could put
vulnerable workers at greater risk, activists said, calling for
better enforcement of existing labour laws.
A package to generate 10 million jobs and boost exports by
$30 billion over three years was unveiled on Wednesday but the
measures, including cutting overtime, have raised concerns about
workers' rights.
India is one of the world's largest textile and garment
manufacturers, supplying many leading international brands. The
$40-billion-a-year industry employs around 45 million workers.
Workers' rights campaigners say the industry is built on the
back of cheap contract labour.
"Creating more jobs will only mean even less regulation on
the floor, with managements happily taking in new workers and
firing old ones," said Jayaram K.R., a member of the Garment and
Textile Workers' Union (GATWU), based in Bengaluru.
"There are numerous labour laws that already exist and most
of them are not being implemented in factories."
The "labour-friendly" measures approved by the Indian
cabinet include capping overtime for workers at 8 hours a week
in line with International Labour Organization (ILO) norms in
order to create more jobs.
The government also plans to subsidise employers' social
welfare contributions for workers. It said most new jobs would
go to women, who already make up 70 per cent of the workforce in
the industry, "helping in social transformation through women's
empowerment".
But Gopinath Parakuni, general secretary of Cividep India,
which campaigns for workers' rights, said the new measures would
not help workers, and urged tighter regulation to stop workplace
abuses.
"When there are increasing cases of human rights violations
being reported from the sector, better regulation is required.
Instead, the government is dangling a carrot to the industry by
offering subsidies to make more profits," he said.
Campaigners say the seasonal nature of work in India's
textile industry, the advent of fast fashion and increasing
global competition have created exploitative labour conditions.
"The industry is moving towards 'piece rate', where a worker
is paid depending on how many pieces of garment she completes in
a day," Parakuni told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
"Pressure on the worker has increased and in the name of
labour flexibility, managements have been given an upper hand to
hire and fire at will."
A government presentation on the reform package highlighted
that in recent years Bangladesh and Vietnam have overtaken India
in garment exports.
"This is what they want to fix and workers' welfare is not
the focus," Jayaram said. "Managements are happy hiring migrant
contract workers because it means no additional benefits have to
be given. Even minimum wages are sometimes a fight."
A long-standing demand of activists, not been addressed in
the new programme, is to allow workers freedom of association
and give them a voice in wage and pension negotiations.
