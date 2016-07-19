CHENNAI, India, July 19 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - An
Indian court has ordered a pay rise of up to 30 percent for
hundreds of thousands of garment workers in the southern state
of Tamil Nadu, the first minimum wage hike in more than 12
years.
But lawyers for 500 clothing manufacturers and exporters,
who supply many international brands, said the new wages would
be "practically impossible" to introduce given the tough global
market conditions.
Under the ruling, workers would see their pay rise from a
monthly average of 4500 rupees to 6500 rupees ($67 to $97) -
which campaigners say is comparable to wages for textile jobs in
most other states.
"It is a huge victory in a long drawn (out) battle to get
workers their due," said Sujata Mody of Penn Thozhilalargal
Sangam, a women's workers' union.
"Workers have been living in impoverished conditions with
inflation and prices on the up."
Campaigners demanded the state government ensure immediate
compliance with the court ruling by textile firms.
India is one of the world's largest textile and garment
manufacturers. The $40-billion-a-year industry employs around 45
million workers.
Under the Minimum Wages Act, introduced in 1948, state
governments are required to increase the basic minimum wage
every five years, but textile manufacturers have repeatedly
challenged these pay rises in Tamil Nadu.
The last time the state government revised pay was in 2004.
But the matter went to court immediately and the increase was
not implemented.
During a lengthy legal battle judges at the Madras High
Court dismissed over 500 petitions filed by manufacturers and
exporters opposing a subsequent 2014 government order to
increase wages.
In its July 13 ruling, the court asked manufacturers to
immediately pay the revised wage as well as arrears backdated to
December 2014.
The workers - including cloth cutters, tailors and button
makers - will also get an additional inflation-linked allowance.
Shirt seamstress A. Dhanalakshmi welcomed the ruling, saying
she struggled to get by on the 6,000 rupees she earns each
month, working an average 45-hour week at an export firm near
Chennai.
"My workload increases but the salary barely does," she told
the Thomson Reuters Foundation. "The court verdict has given me
hope."
Lawyers for the government accused the manufacturers of
having "unclean hands" and told the court that many had never
paid their employees the minimum wage.
But the manufacturers and exporters, who are considering an
appeal against the ruling, argued in court that the wage rise
was unrealistic given the stiff competition they faced from
neighbouring countries like Bangladesh and China.
"Many Indians have set up factories in Bangladesh rather
than here because it is cheaper there," said lawyer Vijay
Narayan. "It is very competitive and that is a reality."
($1 = 67.1890 Indian rupees)
