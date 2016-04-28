MUMBAI, April 28 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - South Asia's
clothing and textiles industry can create millions of jobs for
the region's working-age women, boosting economic growth and
helping improve children's health and education, a World Bank
report said.
The industry is already the most female-intensive in much of
the region, women making up 71 percent of its workforce in Sri
Lanka, 35 percent in India and 34 percent in Bangladesh. In
Pakistan, its share of women workers is second to agriculture.
"South Asia needs to create jobs in labour-intensive
industries where it enjoys a comparative advantage - such as
apparel - to employ its burgeoning youth and attract more women
into the workforce," the report released on Thursday said.
"South Asian households with women working, especially in
the textile and apparel sector in India and Pakistan, tend to
have fewer young children on average," it said.
Higher wages in China, the world's largest clothing
exporter, are driving global brands to seek cheaper alternatives
in countries including Bangladesh, India, Pakistan and Sri
Lanka.
South Asia is best placed to lure these businesses with its
lower wages and expanding young population, even though recent
industrial disasters have raised questions about safety and the
conditions of workers in these countries.
The industry employs about 4.7 million workers in the formal
sector, and several million more informally, making up about 40
percent of the region's manufacturing employment.
Its ability to lure unskilled and semi-skilled women is
particularly important, as South Asia has one of the lowest
female labour force participation rates in the world of about 32
percent, compared with East Asia's 62 percent, the report said.
MORE WOMEN WORKERS, FEWER CHILDREN
Countries with greater female labour force participation
generally see later marriages, fewer children, better nutrition
and school enrolment, and higher gross domestic product,
according to the World Bank.
"The apparel sector offers a promising and realistic entry
point for women into the formal labour force, thanks to a high
wage premium compared to agriculture," the report said.
"As apparel exports increase, the rising demand for female
labour pulls women from agriculture and other informal sectors."
Average wages in the industry range from about $0.51 per
hour in Bangladesh to about $1.06 in India, compared with $2.60
in China, according to 2012 data compiled by the World Bank.
As output increases to meet higher demand, a 1 percent
increase in the expected wage raises the likelihood of women
joining the labour force by between 16 percent in Pakistan and
89 percent in Sri Lanka, the World Bank estimates.
Despite the large number of women the industry employs,
however, female workers lack a voice and representation in
Bangladesh, the region's largest exporter by value.
Regulatory capacity is also weak in Bangladesh, even though
scrutiny has increased in the wake of the Rana Plaza disaster.
Three years after the disaster that killed more than 1,100
factory workers, the rights and safety of workers in the region
are in greater focus, but progress in fixing problems in the
supply chain is slow, experts and activists say.
In India, compliance is limited in the informal sector,
where most workers are employed. Overtime is a serious problem,
and child labour is common, with reports also of exploitation
and sexual harassment of women.
In addition, the region faces growing competition from
Southeast Asian countries including Cambodia, Indonesia and
Vietnam.
But with stricter controls, better wages and higher-value
products, South Asia's apparel and textile industry can retain
its competitive edge, the report said.
"Given that much of apparel production continues to be
labour intensive, the potential to create more and better jobs
is immense," it added.
