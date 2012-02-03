MUMBAI Feb 3 India's Thermax,
an energy and environment solutions provider, has seen lower
order inflow in October-December due to slowdown in project
activity in sectors such as cement, steel and power, its
Managing Director M.S. Unnikrishnan told Reuters.
"There are no orders for larger size, not a single
order of 100 crore (1 billion rupees) and above got finalised,"
he said.
Thermax received orders worth 5.9 billion rupees in
October-December, compared with 9.9 billion rupees a year ago,
he said.
The consolidated order backlog of the Thermax group is 58.09
billion rupees, compared with 71.54 billion rupees a year ago.
(Reporting by Ketan Bondre; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)