MUMBAI Feb 3 India's Thermax, an energy and environment solutions provider, has seen lower order inflow in October-December due to slowdown in project activity in sectors such as cement, steel and power, its Managing Director M.S. Unnikrishnan told Reuters.

"There are no orders for larger size, not a single order of 100 crore (1 billion rupees) and above got finalised," he said.

Thermax received orders worth 5.9 billion rupees in October-December, compared with 9.9 billion rupees a year ago, he said.

The consolidated order backlog of the Thermax group is 58.09 billion rupees, compared with 71.54 billion rupees a year ago.