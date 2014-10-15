(Corrects to say "a few" months in para 2, not two months)

NEW DELHI Oct 15 Indian tobacco companies will only be able to use 15 percent of the surface of cigarette packs for branding with the rest reserved for graphic and text health warnings, the health minister said on Wednesday.

The new rules will be implemented within a few months, Harsh Vardhan said. (Reporting by Aditya Kalra; Writing by Frank Jack Daniel; editing by Malini Menon)