By Diksha Madhok
| JHAJJAR, India, April 5
JHAJJAR, India, April 5 Pradeep Singh is at ease
as he lounges on a charpai, a makeshift rope bed, smoking a
hookah in the courtyard of his ancestral house. His male cousins
sit beside him while the womenfolk demonstrate the art of
milking cows to guests from the city.
For many Indians who live in western-styled, air-conditioned
houses in urban areas, this pastoral setting in the northern
Indian state of Haryana is an alien lifestyle, one that Singh
packages and exhibits as a tourist attraction.
"People need a change from regular outings," said the
48-year-old landowner. "And I was always a bit of an
entrepreneur."
For years, a vacation for middle-class Indians meant a trip
to a hill-station or a beach resort. But with rising affluence
and evolving taste, there is a growing inclination to explore
the "other India" and return to their roots.
Their prosperity has not yet trickled down to rural areas.
Many villages still do not have access to electricity,
sanitation or clean drinking water and this has led to the
emergence of starkly different lifestyles.
While city dwellers are increasingly westernised, Indian
villages still abide by centuries-old agrarian customs.
In 2006, Singh converted his farm into an amusement park of
sorts. Here, tourists can ride a tractor, plough fields, cook on
an earthen stove or make cow dung cakes while interacting with
the local community.
"People want their children to connect to the rural side of
the society," said Singh. "And they want to reconnect with their
own roots."
Rural or farm tourism is a relatively new concept in India,
allowing urban Indians and foreign tourists get a taste of
rustic life. They can live with a family or independently, and
assist with day-to-day village activities, while learning about
agriculture, wildlife, traditional art and culture.
India's Ministry of Tourism website says it supports over
150 such rural projects in the country.
"The aim is to not let the rural lifestyle die," said
Subhash Verma, president of the Association of Domestic Tour
Operators of India. "Also, to showcase and economically support
village handicrafts and artists."
While Singh, a wealthy landowner, is in this business to
make money, his farm in Jhajjar, an area famous for its pottery,
is giving many villagers stable employment.
"I have been able to send all my children to school," said
Kalavati, a widow who cooks millet rotis for guests at the farm.
She was earlier a construction labourer with no fixed income.
Rural tourism has also helped people like Sukhbir Nath.
Men in Nath's family had been snake charmers for generations
until the Indian government outlawed ownership of snakes. While
many from his community lost their livelihoods and were forced
to take up menial jobs, Nath now plays the snake charmer's flute
to welcome tourists at Singh's farmhouse.
"Tourism is great because it is one of the largest economic
multipliers in the world," said Inir Pinheiro, whose company
Grassroutes promotes village tourism in Maharashtra.
While environmental activist Ashish Kothari is wary of
outside operators using the village community as a selling point
for their tours, he supports community-managed farm tourism.
"Farm tourism is the new buzzword," he said. "If managed by
and for the local community, then it will benefit them."
VILLAGE LIFE, WITHIN LIMITS
Urban Indians are keen to embrace village life, but few such
tourists leave the city behind entirely.
"Our children are not acquainted with the village life at
all, so we thought it would be entertainment, plus we will know
of the other India," said Delhi-based advertising professional
Rakesh Budhiraja, while watching his son take a mud bath.
Special toilets were built on Singh's farm so that guests
didn't have to answer nature's call in the open.
"(On a village trip) we get hand sanitisers, sunscreens, our
own water, biscuits for our kids in case they don't like the
food here," said Vandana Shah Irani, a tourist from Gurgaon on
the outskirts of New Delhi.
The gap between the city dwellers and their hosts has caused
friction, and the impact of the flood of tourists is worrying
for some. Singh has stopped taking big groups of tourists into
the village and avoids organizing home-stays.
"In the past, we had school children who were disgusted by
the cow dung, made faces at the villagers and laughed at the
dialect," he said.
It is not just village pride that is threatened by tourists.
The business can also jeopardise the ecological climate.
While rural tourism is supposed to be eco-friendly,
environmental activists such as Kothari believe that most places
merely pay lip service to the concept.
"Ninety-nine percent of the tourism in India ignores the
impact it has on the community," he added.
Singh, for his part, now takes only serious study groups to
interact with the village community.
"We can't take 1,500 children into a village," he said. "If
you can contribute to the culture, and take away from the
culture, we organise tours."
Pinheiro's company also does not allow more that 40 tourists
in a village at a time. They are asked to take their waste back
to the city.
"The community packs the garbage in a plastic bag and hands
them to the tourists," he said. "Garbage does not belong to the
village; it belongs in the city."
(Reporting By Diksha Madhok; editing by Frank Jack Daniel and
Elaine Lies)