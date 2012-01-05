NEW DELHI Jan 5 Toyota Motor Co
expects to sell 180,000 vehicles in India in 2012, compared to
about 136,000 in the previous year, Sandeep Singh, deputy
managing director of Toyota Kirloskar, a joint venture between
Toyota and India's Kirloskar group, told reporters at the 2012
India Auto Expo.
Toyota competes with Maruti Suzuki, Honda Motor Co
and Nissan Motor Co among others, for a share
of the fast-growing Indian car market.
The world's largest automaker launched the Etios sedan,
which was developed specifically for the fast-growing Indian
market, in December 2010. The Liva hatchback version was
launched in June this year.
(Reporting by Henry Foy & Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by
Subhadip Sircar)