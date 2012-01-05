NEW DELHI Jan 5 Toyota Motor Co expects to sell 180,000 vehicles in India in 2012, compared to about 136,000 in the previous year, Sandeep Singh, deputy managing director of Toyota Kirloskar, a joint venture between Toyota and India's Kirloskar group, told reporters at the 2012 India Auto Expo.

Toyota competes with Maruti Suzuki, Honda Motor Co and Nissan Motor Co among others, for a share of the fast-growing Indian car market.

The world's largest automaker launched the Etios sedan, which was developed specifically for the fast-growing Indian market, in December 2010. The Liva hatchback version was launched in June this year. (Reporting by Henry Foy & Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)