NEW DELHI, April 6 Toyota Motor Corp will recall 23,157 units of the Corolla Altis luxury sedan in India because of ongoing issues with airbags manufactured by Takata Corp, the company's local unit said in a statement on Thursday.

The recalled Corolla Altis sedans were manufactured between January 2010 and December 2012 in India, the Japanese car maker said. (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Malini Menon)