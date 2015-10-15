NEW DELHI Oct 15 India's merchandise exports
shrank nearly a quarter in September from a year
ago, government data showed on Thursday, on weak global demand.
The trade deficit narrowed to 10.48 billion last
month from $12.5 billion in August mainly on lower gold and oil
imports, the data released by the Ministry of Commerce and
Industry showed.
Imports fell 25.42 percent from a year earlier
to $32.32 billion, while exports stood at $21.84 billion, the
data showed.
(Reporting by Manoj Kumar and Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by
Malini Menon)