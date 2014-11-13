NEW DELHI Nov 13 India has reached an agreement with the United States on public stockpiling of food, its trade minister said on Thursday, paving the way for the implementation of a global trade facilitation deal that has been stalled for months.

"India and the United States have resolved their differences on public stockholding of food," Nirmala Sithamaran said. "This opens the way for implementation of the WTO trade facilitation deal."

The proposals will be reviewed by the World Trade Organization's General Council, she added, expressing the hope that approval would clear the way for India to sign a protocol enabling implementation of the trade accord. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Writing by Douglas Busvine; editing by Malini Menon)