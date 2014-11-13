NEW DELHI Nov 13 India has reached an agreement
with the United States on public stockpiling of food, its trade
minister said on Thursday, paving the way for the implementation
of a global trade facilitation deal that has been stalled for
months.
"India and the United States have resolved their differences
on public stockholding of food," Nirmala Sithamaran said. "This
opens the way for implementation of the WTO trade facilitation
deal."
The proposals will be reviewed by the World Trade
Organization's General Council, she added, expressing the hope
that approval would clear the way for India to sign a protocol
enabling implementation of the trade accord.
(Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Writing by Douglas Busvine; editing
by Malini Menon)