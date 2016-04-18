Nikkei gains limited by U.S. Syria strike; posts 4th weekly drop
TOKYO, April 7 Japan's Nikkei share average edged up in choppy trade on Friday but gains were limited as the U.S. missile strike on Syria curbed investors' risk appetite.
NEW DELHI, April 18 India's trade deficit narrowed for the third straight month in March to $5.07 billion, as imports shrank at a faster pace than exports, data showed on Monday.
Although exports for the year ending March were the weakest since 2010/11, down 15.85 percent from a year ago, the narrowing trade gap showed that India - the world's No.3 crude importer - has been a net beneficiary of the collapse in oil prices.
For the 2015/16 fiscal year that ended in March, the trade deficit stood at $118.5 billon, compared with $137.7 billon in the previous fiscal year. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Malini Menon)
(Adds company news items, futures) April 7 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 13 points lower on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open. * CO-OP BANK: Britain's Co-operative Bank said on Friday it had received a number of non-binding offers that would go to a next phase of bidding. * HUNTING: Oilfield services company Hunting Plc said its chief executi
* ANNOUNCED ON THURSDAY ACQUISITION OF A 51% STAKE IN CSI GROUP LLC, A COMPANY WITH HEADQUARTERS IN BOSTON, USA, SPECIALIZED IN THE RE-MARKETING OF CONTAINER AND SHIPPING RELATED ASSETS