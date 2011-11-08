NEW DELHI Nov 8 India's
October exports rose an annual
10.8 percent to $ 19.9
billion, while imports for the month rose
21.7 percent to $ 39.5
billion, the trade secretary said on
Tue sday, citing provisional data.
India's trade deficit in October is
seen at $19.6 billion, the highest in four years, Rahul Khullar
said. At this rate, the trade deficit for the year could breach
the $150 billion mark, he added.
"We clearly have a problem though I see some deceleration in
imports too," he said.
Indian exporters enjoyed record growth in the last fiscal
year and have notched high double-digit growth in recent months
buoyed by demand for the country's cars, petroleum products and
precious stones.
Khullar has previously said economic
turbulence in the United States and Europe, India's top sales
destinations would slow exports in
October , likely widening the trade
deficit for the fiscal year ending March 2012.
(Reporting by Abhijit Neogy)