UPDATE 1-Electronics retailer hhgregg could file for bankruptcy next month-Bbg
Feb 24 Appliances and electronics retailer hhgregg Inc is preparing to file for bankruptcy as soon as next month, Bloomberg reported on Friday.
NEW DELHI, March 1 India's January exports rose 10.1 percent to $25.347 billion, while imports rose 20.3 percent to $40.1 billion, leaving a trade deficit of $14.8 billion, the government said on Thursday.
India's exports reached $242.8 billion between April and January, according to the data. Oil imports in January rose 26.78 percent to $12.32 billion
Indian exporters enjoyed record growth last fiscal year, but have struggled in recent months in the face of sluggish growth in the United States and financial turbulence in the European Union, India's biggest trade partner. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar and Rajesh Kumar Singh)
RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 24 Brazil's jobless rate rose more than expected in the three months through January as the recession left nearly 13 million unemployed, a record high, government data showed on Friday.
* Otis Gold - Agnico Eagle Mines agreed to acquire, by private placement, 14.42 million shares of co at price of $0.35 per common share