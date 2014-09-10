* Modi due to meet Obama in Washington Sept. 29-30
* Decision may rile domestic manufacturers
* India aiming for 10-fold increase in solar power
(Recasts, adds details)
By Manoj Kumar and Rajesh Kumar Singh
NEW DELHI, Sept 10 India has dropped plans to
impose an anti-dumping duty on solar panel imports, a move that
is likely to help mend frayed commercial ties with the United
States before Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets President
Barack Obama this month.
Days before Modi took office in May, a quasi-judicial body
ordered the imposition of the duty on panels imported from the
United States, China, Taiwan and Malaysia to protect domestic
solar manufacturers.
The order issued had set duties of between 11 and 81 U.S.
cents per watt following a investigation which started in 2011.
The ruling had to be published by the Finance Ministry within a
stipulated time frame to take effect.
"There was no notification. We allowed it to lapse," Nirmala
Sitharaman, the trade and junior minister for finance, said,
without elaborating.
India and the United States set great store by the economic
potential of their ties, but their relationship has been fraught
in recent years over trade policies and patents.
The move over solar panels comes two days after the Modi
administration said it was trying to speed up clearances for all
pending patent applications and working on an intellectual
property rights (IPR) policy - seen by analysts as another step
towards smooth things over with Washington.
Dropping the duty removes one sticking point ahead of Modi's
meeting Obama in Washington on Sept. 29-30, but it will upset
Indian manufacturers who say rivals benefit from subsidies and
sell their products at artificially low prices.
DRUGS DISPUTE
Modi is an advocate of solar energy and India aims to raise
its solar power capacity to 20,000 MW by 2022 from 1,700 MW.
India imported solar products worth nearly 60 billion rupees
($984 million) last year, according to an industry estimate,
whereas domestic manufacturers' sales amounted to less than 2
percent of that figure.
The U.S.-India relationship hit its lowest ebb in a decade
after a junior Indian diplomat, Devyani Khobragade, was arrested
and strip-searched in New York in December. The U.S. ambassador
to India resigned after the incident and has yet to be replaced.
Nonetheless, Washington sees its relationship with India as
critical, partly to counterbalance China's rising power. Obama
has called it "one of the defining partnerships of the 21st
century".
His administration aims to increase bilateral trade to $500
billion a year from about $100 billion currently.
However, New Delhi is furious about a threat of trade
sanctions made by the U.S. Trade Representative's (USTR) office
over India's protection of IPR, preference for domestic
producers and non-trade barriers.
In a report this year, the USTR said India's limits on the
approval of pharmaceutical patents, a convoluted process for
patent challenges and its plan to open a series of patented
drugs to generic manufacturers created "serious challenges" for
some innovators.
Sitharaman said on Monday the new IPR policy would be in
place within next six months to safeguard India's interests and
provide clarity on existing laws. She did not give more details.
The government will also set up a think-tank to advise it on
global intellectual property issues, she added.
($1 = 60.9875 Indian rupee)
(Writing by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel
and Alison Williams)