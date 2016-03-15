* Feb trade deficit $6.54 billion v/s $7.64 bln in Jan
* Exports contract for 15th straight month in Feb
* Central bank declines to target exchange rate
By Manoj Kumar
NEW DELHI, March 15 India's trade deficit
narrowed in February to its lowest since Sept. 2013 as exports
contracted at a slower pace, with demand remaining weak from
Europe, the country's biggest market.
India has been struggling with weak global demand although
the blow has been softened by a collapse in its oil import bill
and curbs on gold imports.
Cheaper Chinese exports have undercut India's engineering
exports, which constitute around a quarter of total goods
exports.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to impose curbs and
raise tax on steel imports to protect domestic steel makers has
also had the adverse impact of raising costs and sapping the
ability of Indian producers of engineering goods to compete.
Merchandise exports, equivalent to about 15
percent of India's $2 trillion economy, contracted for the 15th
straight month in February. They fell 5.66 percent from a year
earlier to $20.74 billion, data released by Ministry of Commerce
and Industry on Tuesday showed.
February imports, fell 5.03 percent from a year
earlier to $27.28 billion, compared with $28.71 billion in the
previous month.
The trade deficit for February narrowed to $6.54
billion, mainly due to soft demand for crude oil and falling
commodity prices, compared with $7.64 billion a month ago.
Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan has rejected
calls to devalue the currency, saying last week that the central
bank would not target the rupee's exchange rate and would only
intervene to curb volatility.
Exporters said the outlook remained bleak, mainly due to the
global slowdown, and annual exports could fall to near $260
billion in the current fiscal year, compared with $310 billion
in the previous year.
"We will be lucky if my exports could touch even 80 million
rupees compared with 120 million rupees last year," said Arun
Kumar Garodia, an engineering-goods exporter from Kolkata.
He said a rising import price for steel had hit his margins,
forcing him to fire one-third of labour force.
India's economy is estimated to grow at 7.6 percent in the
current fiscal year ending March.
($1 = 67.39 00 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Douglas Busvine/Jeremy
Gaunt)