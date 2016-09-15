* Apr-Aug trade deficit down to $34.7 bln vs $58.4 bln a
year ago
* August gold exports down 77.5 pct y/y to $1.1 bln
* Services exports in July down $12.8 bln vs $13.3 bln in
June
By Manoj Kumar
NEW DELHI, Sept 15 India's trade deficit
narrowed slightly in August, data showed on Thursday, a move
that will strengthen the government's case for rejecting
exporters' calls for a competitive boost through a rupee
devaluation.
The trade deficit in the first five months of the current
fiscal year has fallen by more than 40 percent to $34.7 billion,
the figures also showed, as a double-digit slide in imports has
outpaced a smaller drop in exports.
The positive shift in the terms of trade has helped shield
India from slowing global growth and helped it outperform other
major emerging economies - its growth rate of more than 7
percent outpacing China's slowing economy.
Merchandise exports contracted by 0.3 percent
year-on-year to $21.5 billion in August, data released by the
Ministry of Commerce and Industry showed.
Imports dropped 14.09 percent to $29.2 billion,
helping the trade deficit to narrow to $7.7 billion
from $7.8 billion in the previous month.
India's gold imports fell for a seventh straight month in
August to $1.1 billion as sluggish demand and record high
discounts prompted banks and refineries to reduce overseas
purchases of bullion.
India's exports account for just 1.7 percent of world trade,
compared with nearly 12 percent for China. Prime Minister
Narendra Modi wants to grab a 5 percent share of global trade by
2020. Analysts doubt that will happen.
Exporters have been lobbying the government and the central
bank for a softer currency to support shipments amid sluggish
global demand. India's exports have fallen in all but one of the
past 21 months.
On Thursday, the Finance Ministry swatted down a media
report of a possible devaluation of the rupee, and said the fall
in exports was in line with with a global slowdown in
trade.
Last month, Commerce Minister Nirmala Sitharaman called for
a 200-basis point interest rate cut, underscoring the continuing
pressure for monetary easing from voices within the Modi
administration.
Meanwhile, services exports in July contracted 4.1 percent
year-on year to $12.8 billion, data released by the central bank
showed.
(Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Douglas Busvine)