UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
NEW DELHI, March 4 Indian Trade Minister Anand Sharma said on Tuesday he hoped the government would soon consider a proposal to allow foreign direct investment in India's railways.
The proposal, first aired in January, would seek to unblock infrastructure bottlenecks on the world's fourth-largest railway network, which is state run, that have contributed to a halving of economic growth since the global financial crisis.
It would allow foreign investors to fully own new suburban services, high-speed tracks and connections to ports, mines and power stations, sources said at the time. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Writing by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Kim Coghill)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders