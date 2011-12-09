Vestas leaps to top spot in U.S. wind market
COPENHAGEN, Feb 10 Danish wind turbine maker Vestas Wind Systems has leapt to the top spot in the U.S. wind market, overtaking General Electric, data from a wind industry trade group shows.
NEW DELHI Dec 9 India's comfort level for current account deficit is 3-3.5 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), Trade Secretary Rahul Khullar said on Friday.
He had earlier said India was facing a serious balance of trade problem as export figures so far in the current fiscal year have been overestimated by $9 billion.
India's posted a deficit of 2.6 percent of GDP on its current account in the fiscal year ended March 2011. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh)
NEW YORK, Feb 10 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter has transformed his farmland into a field of solar panels to help power his tiny rural hometown, nearly four decades after he first had panels installed on the roof of the White House.
LONDON, Feb 10 An OPEC-led production cut may well be accelerating a drawdown in global oil stocks that began last year, but implementing the reduction for just six months means the producer group will fall short of achieving its objective of rebalancing the market.