* Trade minister accuses U.S. of "unacceptable"
protectionism
* Says India won't accept any restrictions outside WTO
* Prickly comments reflect sluggish growth in exports
By Manoj Kumar and Rajesh Kumar Singh
NEW DELHI, March 4 India's trade minister on
Tuesday accused the United States of excessive trade
protectionism, launching a broadside that coincided with the
visit of a top U.S. official to patch up a stormy bilateral
friendship.
Trade friction between the two countries has increased ahead
of a general election in India, amid lingering tension over the
recent arrest and strip search of a female diplomat in New York
suspected of visa fraud.
The ruling Congress party government of Prime Minister
Manmohan Singh does not want to be seen as bowing to U.S.
pressure on trade issues ranging from the quality of Indian drug
exports to software piracy. [IN:nL3N0LV098]
"There are issues which India has raised where we feel there
is very high and unacceptable protectionism," Trade Minister
Anand Sharma told reporters, adding that Washington made it too
hard for Indian nationals to obtain U.S. visas.
He also said that India's patent law was compliant with the
rules of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), while India would
not agree to tougher rules to protect intellectual property.
India is furious about a decision by the Office of the
United States Trade Representative to drag it before the WTO
over the subsidies and local content rules it has set to promote
solar power generation.
Trade Ministry officials say India's rules on local sourcing
were fully compatible with the WTO, and they argue that 16 U.S.
states have similar local sourcing provisions.
Indian analysts say the Obama administration appears to be
seeking trade advantages from a weak government as part of its
wider drive to export away the U.S. trade deficit, which despite
narrowing last year still totaled $470 billion.
"The U.S. seems to be looking at exports to India, China and
other emerging markets to support its economic growth," said
N.R. Bhanumurthy, an economist at the National Institute of
Public Finance and Policy, a Delhi-based think-tank.
"These frictions are likely to continue until a global
recovery eases the pressure." The U.S. embassy was not available
for comment outside office hours.
Sharma's prickly comments on U.S. trade reflected concern
about the sluggish pace of India's own exports, which he
forecast would grow by 4-5 percent in the current fiscal year to
the end of March.
India curbed imports of gold last year to narrow a worrying
current account deficit, but with external pressures easing,
Sharma suggested the curbs should be eased to discourage gold
smuggling.
ONLY AT WTO
India has made clear it would prefer to see bilateral
disputes reviewed under the auspices of the WTO, the global
trade rules body, which is adjudicating on more than a dozen
cases between the two countries.
U.S. Assistant Secretary of State Nisha Desai Biswal was due
to visit India on a trip starting on Tuesday. The trip,
originally planned for December, was called off at the height of
the row over the arrest of Indian envoy Devyani Khobragade.
Playing down the visit, Sharma said Biswal could meet Trade
Ministry officials. Earlier, the government had instructed its
officials not to entertain any request from the United States
International Trade Commission (USITC) - a quasi-judicial
federal agency - to examine its trade practices.
Referring to intellectual property, Sharma said India was
adhering to the Agreement on Trade Related Aspects of
Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS), which is administered by
the WTO.
India opposes any stricter agreements, known in the trade
jargon as 'TRIPS-plus', that would assure greater patent
protection for proprietary medications, potentially dealing a
blow to its own generic drugmakers and making it harder for its
citizens to get access to affordable medicines.
"India has protected its commitment to the TRIPS agreement.
But what is being asked of India is TRIPS plus," Sharma told
reporters. "TRIPS plus, India has made it clear, India will
never accept."
U.S. Energy Secretary Ernest Moniz is also due to travel to
India next week. His visit was also postponed because of the
diplomatic row.
