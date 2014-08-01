NEW DELHI Aug 1 Inflation-indexed food subsidy calculation is the best way to calculate domestic subsidies, an Indian trade ministry official said on Friday.

India's demands for concessions on agricultural stockpiling blocked on Thursday a global deal to standardise customs rules, which would have been the first global trade reform in two decades.

New Delhi has sought an indefinite peace clause on food security until a permanent solution is found, the official, who did not wish to be identified due to the sensitivity of the matter, told reporters earlier. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; editing by Malini Menon)