EM ASIA FX-Some Asian currencies slip as investors look for new positives after Fed hike

* Some Asian currencies take breather after last week's gains * Technical indicator suggests some Asia FX may be overbought * Won hits highest since October as local equities gain (Adds detail, updates prices) By Patturaja Murugaboopathy March 21 Some Asian currencies weakened slightly on Tuesday as investors looked for fresh cues following the currencies' big gains last week on the U.S. Federal Reserve's moderately dovish stance. There was not much reacti