NEW DELHI Nov 20 At least 90 people were killed and 105 injured after an Indian express train derailed in northern Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, up from an estimated 60 dead earlier, a senior police official told Reuters.

The death count could rise further as some passengers are believed to be trapped in the wreckage.

Fourteen carriages of the train, travelling between the northeastern city of Patna and the central city of Indore, were thrown off track in Pukhrayan, 65 kilometres south of Kanpur city. (Reporting by Rupam Jain; Writing by Rafael Nam; Editing by Kim Coghill)