By Zeba Siddiqui
| MUMBAI, March 20
MUMBAI, March 20 The case of a Mumbai tailor
cured of an extremely resistant form of tuberculosis this week
has revived debate over a new drug to which the Indian
government has limited access, prompting calls for change.
Dr Zarir Udwadia, the chest physician who treated the
tailor, said the government needed to do a "a lot more" to
control tuberculosis in India, home to the world's largest
number of TB patients.
The government approved the drug bedaquiline in January for
about 500 patients under a national TB control programme. It is
intended for patients with an extremely resistant form of the
infection and are immune to existing drugs.
But it has no plans yet to make the drug available to the
private sector, which is where more than half of the 3 million
afflicted with the deadly infection go for treatment.
"They are starting with the pilot study (on bedaquiline),
but you know what? Our plans can take forever. And till then,
people are dying," Udwadia said.
Experts say the government is hesitant to allow the drug's
wider use as a lack of supervision, incorrect diagnostics and
mismanagement of drugs are commonplace in the private sector.
Such mismanagement can result in patients developing
resistance, which Soumya Swaminathan, Director of India's
National Institute for Research in Tuberculosis, said was a
major risk. "The idea is to control the use of these new TB
drugs, because there are very few of them," she said.
Swaminathan said that was why the government would introduce
the drug to only about four to five public sector hospitals
across the country and decide on expanding access after
reviewing data from initial patients.
That would, however, delay the drug's access for many.
India has about 100,000 drug-resistant TB patients. Udwadia
procured bedaquiline, made by U.S. firm Johnson & Johnson Inc
, for his patient on "compassionate grounds," before the
Indian government approved its use.
Bedaquiline, the first new TB treatment in more than 40
years, got U.S. approval in 2012 for use on drug-resistant TB.
In 2013, the European Medicines Agency recommended
conditional marketing approval for delamanid, another new
treatment for multi drug-resistant TB by Japan's Otsuka
. Otsuka has not yet applied to the Indian regulator for
approval.
Activists and NGOs, including the medical charity Medecins
Sans Frontieres, have been campaigning for expanding access to
these new TB drugs.
Critics say India's national tuberculosis control program
has failed to adequately address the country's disease burden.
Fewer than half of the TB patients in India are treated
successfully every year, according to the World Health
Organisation.
