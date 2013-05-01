UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 1 India's TVS Motor Co vehicle sales in April: April 2013 April 2012 Pct change TOTAL SALES 165,215 174,455 -5.3 TWO-WHEELERS 160,502 171,551 -6.4 EXPORTS 21,714 22,272 -2.5 (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy in NEW DELHI; editing by Malini Menon)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources