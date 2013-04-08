UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
CHENNAI, April 8 India's TVS Motor Co Ltd will release motorcycles developed with BMW AG's motorcycle unit in 2015, TVS Chairman Venu Srinivasan said on Monday.
TVS and BMW Motorrad announced a long-awaited cooperation agreement earlier on Monday in a deal that see the companies jointly develop a series of new motorcycles as TVS looks to stem a slide in its market share. (Reporting by Anupama Chandrasekaran; Editing by Matt Driskill)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources