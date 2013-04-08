CHENNAI, April 8 India's TVS Motor Co Ltd will release motorcycles developed with BMW AG's motorcycle unit in 2015, TVS Chairman Venu Srinivasan said on Monday.

TVS and BMW Motorrad announced a long-awaited cooperation agreement earlier on Monday in a deal that see the companies jointly develop a series of new motorcycles as TVS looks to stem a slide in its market share. (Reporting by Anupama Chandrasekaran; Editing by Matt Driskill)