* Hero MotoCorp Q3 net up 43 pct at 6.13 bln rupees
* Bajaj posts 19 pct rise in Q3 profit
* FY12 two-wheeler sales seen up 13-15 pct - industry body
NEW DELHI, Jan 19 Hero MotoCorp Ltd
and Bajaj Auto Ltd, India's top two
motorcycle makers, reported a rise in third-quarter net profits
that came in line with market estimates, amid high interest
rates and rising fuel prices.
Sales of motorcycles and scooters -- family vehicles for
millions in Asia's third-largest economy -- have stayed strong
in recent quarters, partly benefiting from a slowdown in sales
of small cars after a series of interest rate increases.
An industry body this month forecast a 13 to 15 percent
growth in two-wheeler sales for the fiscal year that ends in
March, while it expects car sales to rise at best 2
percent.
"The growth rate will be slightly lower (in the current
quarter) compared to the first nine months, but then it should
still be in the range of 10 to 12 percent," said Yaresh Kothari,
a sector analyst at Angel Broking.
Hero MotoCorp, which was renamed last year after the
controlling shareholder, India's Munjal family, bought Japanese
partner Honda Motor Co's 26 percent stake, posted a 43
percent jump in quarterly net profit to 6.13 billion rupees in
its fiscal third quarter ended December.
"While we expect market demand for two-wheelers to remain
stable, a lot will depend on the overall economic and political
scenario going forward," Hero's Managing Director Pawan Munjal
said in a statement.
Hero, which grew its vehicle sales 19 percent in 2011 to 6.1
million, expects the double-digit percentage growth in sales to
continue for the fiscal year starting in April, Munjal said
earlier this month.
Bajaj, which sells popular two-wheeler models such as the
Pulsar, Avenger and Discover motorcycles, reported third-quarter
net profit rose 19 percent to 7.95 billion rupees ($157.8
million), while net sales rose 22 percent to 48.4 billion
rupees.
Bajaj, the No.1 three-wheeled vehicle maker in the world,
launched its first-ever four-wheeled vehicle this month, saying
the low-emission and fuel-efficient RE60 would target commercial
users in India.
Shares in Hero, valued at about $7.1 billion, closed 2.4
percent up in a strong Mumbai market, while Bajaj shares, valued
at $8.3 billion, closed 0.9 percent higher.
(Reporting by Anurag Kotoky and Devidutta Tripathy in NEW
DELHI, Henry Foy in MUMBAI; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)