NEW DELHI, March 23 Uber Technologies Inc, the
online ride-hailing company, has entered into a "strategic
partnership" with India's Times Internet, as it looks to expand
operations in its largest market outside the United States.
An Uber spokeswoman said Times Internet, the digital arm of
the Times of India media group, would invest "well under" one
billion rupees ($16 million) in Uber, that is worth an estimated
$40 billion.
"The deal is centered around a commercial marketing
arrangement accompanied by a small investment," Uber said in a
statement on Monday.
Under the agreement, Times Internet will work on promotions
to increase awareness about Uber and also help the U.S.-based
taxi company localise its services for India.
"India is one of our fastest growing markets ... where we
are investing heavily in continued growth," Uber's chief
executive Travis Kalanick said in the statement.
The deal comes at a time when Uber is battling regulatory
ambiguity over how it will continue to operate in India's
capital city, where it was banned following criticism over
screening of its drivers after one of them was accused of rape
in December.
Uber, however, resumed operations in the city after applying
for a radio taxi licence in January. Its application is still
under review. Uber currently offers services in 11 Indian cities
including New Delhi.
