NEW DELHI Oct 20 An Indian court on Tuesday
convicted a former driver of U.S.-based ride-hailing company
Uber Technologies of raping a woman passenger in New
Delhi last December, a lawyer involved in the case said.
The attack, in which the woman reported being raped and
beaten after hailing a ride with then Uber driver Shiv Kumar
Yadav, sparked a nationwide debate around women's safety in the
country.
Authorities in New Delhi banned Uber after the incident last
year, saying the company violated rules and failed to run proper
background checks on its drivers. Uber resumed services later
and stepped up its safety procedures.
The Delhi district court hearing the case convicted Yadav of
rape, kidnapping and criminal intimidation, Atul Kumar
Srivastava, a government lawyer acting for the prosecution, told
Reuters.
Yadav faces a maximum of life imprisonment. The court will
announce the sentence on Friday.
D.K. Mishra, a defence lawyer, said Yadav's conviction was
"totally wrong". The defence plans to appeal after reviewing the
judgment, he said.
The woman passenger had also sued Uber in U.S. federal court
in January, but later withdrew her suit.
Uber welcomed the court's verdict.
"Sexual assault is a terrible crime and we're pleased he has
now been brought to justice," Amit Jain, president of Uber India
said in a statement.
"Safety is a priority for Uber and we've made many
improvements ... as a result of the lessons we learned from this
awful case."
(Reporting by Suchitra Mohanty and Aditya Kalra; Editing by
Douglas Busvine)