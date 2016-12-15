(Corrects first paragraph to remove reference to Uber CEO
saying company lags behind rival, clarifies last paragraph)
NEW DELHI Dec 15 Uber Technologies expects to
turn a profit in India soon as the ride-hailing firm takes on
home-grown rival Ola, the United States-based company's CEO
Travis Kalanick said on Thursday.
Kalanick also ruled out a merger with another company in
India after the firm folded its China business into local rival
Didi Chuxing.
Kalanick was speaking in a public interview hosted by
Amitabh Kant, the head of India's Policy Commission.
