MUMBAI Feb 11 Fitch Ratings said on Tuesday
United Bank of India was at risk of becoming the first
lender in Asia to breach the minimal capital ratios mandated by
Basel III norms after the small lender posted a net loss and
said bad debts increased.
Any breach of the minimal total capital ratio, currently at
9 percent, could lead to a deferral of coupon payments for UBI's
tier 1 and tier 2 bondholders, going by Reserve Bank of India
regulations for Basel III-compliant debt, Fitch said.
Indian regulators could also face a dilemma given the
country has yet to specify its position in what are common Basel
III rules, such as those mandating writedowns of debt or
conversion to common shares when capital ratios are breached.
Few bondholders in Indian state-run banks have suffered
losses given the implicit support from the government, Fitch
noted, but it warned that only applied for bigger institutions
and was "less clear-cut" for small lenders such as UBI.
UBI was the first state-owned bank in India to issue Tier 2
Basel III after selling 5 billion Indian rupees ($80.18 million)
worth of bonds to state insurer Life Insurance Corporation in
June last year, Fitch said.
"Recent losses incurred by United Bank of India (UBI) could
see its capital ratios fall below the regulatory minimum, and
test the authorities' approach to bank regulatory capital
instruments in the present Basel III era," Fitch said in a
statement.
"The authorities face a dilemma, and their response could
set a credit precedent."
UBI was not immediately reachable. LIC did not have
immediate comment.
The Fitch statement comes as state-run lenders such as Bank
of India are considering selling Basel III-compliant
bonds overseas, according to a December report by International
Financing Review, a Thomson Reuters publication.
At home, Basel III-compliant bond sales by Indian banks have
been under fire from fund managers and analysts, who see them as
offering low compensation without sufficient explanation about
the risks.
Kolkata-based United Bank said on Friday its net loss in the
October-December quarter widened to 12.4 billion rupees from
nearly 5 billion in the preceding quarter.
According to Fitch, UBI's Tier 1 ratio was just 5.6 percent
as of December, below the minimum capital ratio of 6.125 percent
stipulated in global Basel III norms or the 6.5 percent minimum
the RBI will impose from March 2014.
($1 = 62.3600 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rafael Nam and Swati Pandey; Editing by Ron
Popeski)