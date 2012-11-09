Nov 9 Britain will stop giving financial aid to
India by 2015, the government said on Friday, marking a shift in
ties between the one-time imperial power and its fast-growing
former colony.
The move follows anger at handouts to an economy which is
Asia's third largest and has a space program, at a time of
spending cuts and economic gloom in the United Kingdom.
"It's time to recognise India's changing place in the
world," International Development Secretary Justine Greening
said in a statement that estimated savings of GBP 200 million by
2015.
Existing programs will be completed by that date and Britain
will make no new cash commitments.
India became independent from British rule in 1947. It is
now the third largest investor in Britain and its companies own
flagship brands including Jaguar Land Rover.
Despite India's rapid economic development over the past
decade it suffers deep pockets of severe malnutrition and
extreme poverty.
The move is unlikely to anger the Indian government, whose
former finance minister described Britain's aid contribution to
India as a 'peanut.' In 2011, Prime Minister Manmohan Singh
announced a $5 billion aid credit line for Africa.
Controversy over the aid program flared after former
International Development Secretary Andrew Mitchell said last
year the GBP 280 million annual assistance was partly about
"seeking to sell the Typhoon."
India later entered into exclusive negotiations with
France's Rafale fighter, rejecting the British-backed plane for
an estimated $15 billion contract.