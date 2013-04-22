MUMBAI, April 22 UltraTech Cement Ltd,
India's biggest cement producer, reported a 16.3 percent
year-on-year fall in profit for the quarter ended March 31.
The company, part of the Aditya Birla Group, reported
standalone profit of 7.26 billion rupees ($134.26 million) for
the January-March quarter, falling short of market estimates of
7.68 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net sales rose 1 percent to 53.89 billion rupees.
UltraTech, which has production capacity of 52 million
tonnes of cement per year, is expected to cut its capital
expenditure by 50 percent in the next 12 months compared with an
estimated spending of 44.3 billion rupees in the last fiscal
year, according to Thomson Reuters SmartEstimate data.
($1 = 54.0750 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)