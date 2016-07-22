MUMBAI, July 22 Union Bank of India Ltd said on Friday one of the bank's offshore accounts was breached in a cyber attack but the money trail was traced and the movement of funds was blocked.

"There is no loss caused to the bank," said the bank in a press release, adding that it had informed the authorities and it was taking steps to plug any gaps and strengthen its security systems.

