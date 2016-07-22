UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
MUMBAI, July 22 Union Bank of India Ltd said on Friday one of the bank's offshore accounts was breached in a cyber attack but the money trail was traced and the movement of funds was blocked.
"There is no loss caused to the bank," said the bank in a press release, adding that it had informed the authorities and it was taking steps to plug any gaps and strengthen its security systems.
(Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Robert Birsel)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts