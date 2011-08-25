MUMBAI Aug 25 State-run Union Bank of India (UBI) has picked six banks for a possible offshore bond issue, several sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The company has chosen Bank of America Merrill Lynch , Barclays Capital , Citigroup , Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE), Standard Chartered and HSBC for the deal, the sources said.

Union Bank is looking to raise funds through a Reg S bond, which means the issue will be open to overseas investors outside the United States, the sources said.

In mid-July, Reuters reported the lender was looking to raise $300 million-$500 million from international bond markets.

