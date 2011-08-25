UPDATE 1-MSCI adds 3 securities to All-World Index in latest review
Feb 9 U.S. index provider MSCI announced on Thursday that it will add three securities and remove just one from its All-World Index.
MUMBAI Aug 25 State-run Union Bank of India (UBI) has picked six banks for a possible offshore bond issue, several sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
The company has chosen Bank of America Merrill Lynch , Barclays Capital , Citigroup , Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE), Standard Chartered and HSBC for the deal, the sources said.
Union Bank is looking to raise funds through a Reg S bond, which means the issue will be open to overseas investors outside the United States, the sources said.
In mid-July, Reuters reported the lender was looking to raise $300 million-$500 million from international bond markets.
For news on debt issues, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can double click on one of the following:
Indian bond issuances
Asia debt news
India Corporate debt pages on Reuters:
Spreads over Indian federal bonds <0#AAAINBMK=>
Indian secondary corporate bond deals
Secondary market Indian CP Prices
India Certificates of Deposit page (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)
Feb 9 U.S. index provider MSCI announced on Thursday that it will add three securities and remove just one from its All-World Index.
BOGOTA, Feb 9 Colombia's government has eliminated a tax paid on local portfolio investments by Peruvian and Chilean pension funds, and may add Mexico, a government official said on Thursday.
SINGAPORE, Feb 10 Liesbeth Foesters travels for business around the world, but none of her hotel rooms was smaller than the one she got in Singapore. Her company has a tight budget.