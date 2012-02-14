BRIEF-Eyemaxx Real Estate FY profit after tax up 45 pct at 5.85 million euros
* FY profit after tax increases by approx. 45 percent to 5.85 million euros ($6.23 million)
MUMBAI Feb 14 Unitech, India's third-largest listed real estate developer by market capitalisation, reported a bigger-than-expected 50 percent fall in its quarterly net profit, as the company was hit by a sharp drop in real estate and construction sales.
The company's net profit in its fiscal third quarter ended Dec. 31 was 552 million rupees ($11.2 million) compared with 1.1 billion rupees a year earlier, it said in a statement on Tuesday.
Net sales were down 22 percent at 5.14 billion rupees compared with 6.6 billion rupees a year earlier.
Analysts' average estimate was a net profit of 1.17 billion rupees on net sales of 6.66 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Unitech, which builds houses as well as commercial and retail properties, also holds a minority stake in a telecoms joint venture with Norway's Telenor.
Unitech's Managing Director Sanjay Chandra and the telecoms joint venture are among 19 people and six companies charged by the police in a massive telecoms licensing scandal. All accused in the telecoms case have denied any wrongdoing.
($1 = 49.1950 rupees) (Reporting by Aditi Shah)
* Says FCMC allows Talsu Mezrupnieciba AS shareholder Gatis Staks to announce final takeover bid of its shares
* Approved draft composite scheme involving amalgamation of Sundaram Insurance Broking Services and Infreight Logistics Solution with SFL