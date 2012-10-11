NEW DELHI Oct 11 The Indian government raised price of the most used nitrogenous fertiliser urea by 50 rupees per tonne on Thursday, a government spokesman said.

Earlier, urea was priced at 5,310 rupees ($99.9) per tonne.

The government controls urea price and its distribution and pays heavy subsidy to producers to make sure farmers get the crop nutrient at a lower price.

In 2011/12, urea consumption in India stood at 29 million tonnes compared to 28.2 million tonnes a year earlier. India imported 7.83 million tonnes of urea in 2011/12 compared to 6.6 million the previous year. ($1 = 53.1350 Indian rupees)