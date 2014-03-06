By Douglas Busvine and Zeba Siddiqui
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI, March 6 The United States on
Thursday voiced concern over protection of patents on safer and
more effective next-generation medicines in India amid fears
that authorities are considering allowing more Indian firms to
make new varieties of cheap generic drugs still on patent.
An Indian committee is reviewing up to a dozen patented
drugs to see if so-called compulsory licences, which in effect
break exclusivity rights, can be issued for some of them, two
senior government officials said last month.
"I understand that India has issued one compulsory licence,
but there's a lot of concern about what additional licences are
being considered," U.S. Assistant Secretary of State Nisha
Biswal told reporters in the Indian capital.
"There's concern about ... whether next-generation drugs
would be protected, and how do you ensure that investments that
are being made to develop ever-more effective drugs can then be
continued."
In 2012, India issued its first-ever compulsory licence to
domestic drugmaker Natco Pharma Ltd on a kidney and
liver cancer drug, Nexavar, patented by Germany's Bayer AG
.
That and a series of recent decisions on patented drugs in
India, as part of New Delhi's push to increase access to
life-saving treatments, is at the centre of trade friction
between Asia's third-largest economy and the United States.
Like other emerging markets, such as South Africa and China,
India is battling to bring down healthcare costs and boost
access to drugs to treat diseases such as cancer, HIV/AIDS and
hepatitis.
Western drugmakers, including Pfizer Inc, Novartis
AG, Roche Holding AG and Sanofi SA,
covet a bigger share of the fast-growing drugs market in India.
But they have been frustrated by a series of decisions on
patents and pricing, as part of New Delhi's push to increase
access to treatments in a country where only 15 percent of the
1.2 billion people have health insurance.
"The constant threat of compulsory licences hangs like a
Damocles sword over patent-holders," Ranjit Shahani, vice
chairman and managing director of Novartis' India unit, told
Reuters in an interview on Tuesday.
"Over the past two years, the government of India has issued
several intellectual property decisions that disproportionately
impact innovative biopharmaceutical companies," he said. "Not
only is this a concern for business in the Indian market, but
also in other emerging markets that may see India as a model to
be emulated."
India is on the U.S. government's Priority Watch List -
countries whose practices on protecting intellectual property
Washington believes should be monitored closely.
U.S. industry trade group Pharmaceutical Research and
Manufacturers of America (PhRMA) believes Washington should take
a tougher line by downgrading it to a Priority Foreign Country,
a classification for the worst offenders, which could trigger
possible actions, sources said last month.
If India is relegated by the U.S. to Priority Foreign
Country level, it would join Ukraine as the second country in
that segment. Countries in the Priority Watch List include
China, Indonesia, Pakistan, Russia, Thailand and Argentina.