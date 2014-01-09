(Recasts with postponement of visit)
By Frank Jack Daniel and David Brunnstrom
NEW DELHI/WASHINGTON Jan 8 The U.S. energy
secretary on Wednesday postponed a visit to India, while New
Delhi ordered the U.S. Embassy to close a club for expatriate
Americans, as a worsening diplomatic row exposed fault lines
between the world's two most populous democracies.
Furious at the arrest, handcuffing and strip search of its
deputy consul in New York last month, India has reacted by
curtailing privileges offered to U.S. diplomats. The officer,
Devyani Khobragade, was accused by prosecutors of underpaying
her nanny and lying on a visa application,
Nearly a month on, the dispute has started to affect the
wider relationship between the countries, with two high-level
visits by U.S. officials postponed.
U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for South Asia Nisha Desai
Biswal has delayed her first visit to India, which was due on
Jan. 6, to avoid it becoming embroiled in the dispute.
On Wednesday, an official of the U.S. Energy Department said
Energy Secretary Ernest Moniz would no longer travel to India as
planned next week, the most serious repercussion yet in the row
over Khobragade's arrest.
Both sides have said the relationship is important and will
not be allowed to deteriorate - Washington needs New Delhi on
its side as U.S. troops pull out of Afghanistan and as a
counterbalance to a rising China. Millions of Indians have made
the United States their home and bilateral trade is worth about
$100 billion a year.
But the dispute over Khobragade has plunged the two
countries into a crisis described by Indian media as the worst
since New Delhi tested a nuclear device in 1998.
The aim of Moniz's trip was to promote trade and investment
in the energy sector. The talks usually include discussions of
civil nuclear trade between India and the United States.
The Energy Department official called the energy partnership
a key element of the overall strategic partnership between
Washington and New Delhi.
"In view of the importance of these matters to the overall
bilateral relationship, we look forward to holding the Energy
Dialogue at a mutually convenient date in the near future that
will permit both sides to deliver concrete outcomes for both
governments and our two peoples," he said.
India and the United States signed an agreement on nuclear
energy cooperation in 2009, during the administration of former
U.S. President George W. Bush, a high point in a relationship
that is widely considered to have drifted since.
"I'm a little worried it may spin out of control," said
Lalit Mansingh, a former Indian ambassador to the United States
who has also served as India's top diplomat and is now retired.
India stepped up the pressure on Wednesday ahead of a Monday
court appearance where Khobragade could be indicted, ordering
the U.S. Embassy in Delhi to stop receiving non-diplomats at an
embassy club popular with expatriate Americans for its swimming
pool, restaurant and bar.
Americans working in the Indian capital have been
frequenting the club for decades. An Indian government source
said the club should not be offering services to non-diplomats
when it has tax-free status.
In Washington, State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki
stressed the importance of relations with India and said the
United States "endeavours to always be in compliance with local
laws and regulations."
"We are continuing our conversations with the Indian
government ... with the importance of the broad strategic
U.S.-India partnership firmly in mind," she said.
Asked at a briefing if the United States was concerned by
the Indian action, she said, "As we have concerns we will
express them privately."
India had already curtailed privileges offered to U.S.
diplomats to bring them in line with the treatment of Indian
envoys to the United States. Since December, the U.S. ambassador
in Delhi can be subjected to airport frisking and most consular
staff have reduced levels of immunity.
Concrete barriers were removed from a road near the U.S.
Embassy last month, apparently in retaliation for the loss of a
parking spot for the Indian ambassador in Washington.
India is also preparing to take steps against the embassy
school, which it suspects may be employing some staff in
violation of visa requirements, a government source said.
Despite an overall improvement in ties since the end of the
Cold War, the Khobragade dispute has brought a lingering
wariness between the two countries into the open. Over the past
year, there has been increasing friction over trade,
intellectual property rights and visas for Indian IT workers.
There is also a legacy of mistrust, with some Indian
officials whose professional life began when India was a close
partner of the Soviet Union still not convinced Washington is a
reliable ally.
Despite close security and economic cooperation now, many
officials recall U.S. support of India's old enemy Pakistan and
some believe Washington sees a strong India as a threat.
"For 50 years we were led to believe that the United States
was an adversary. For the last 10 years we have been
experimenting with a strategic partnership. It is not a done
deal," said Mansingh.
Among some U.S. diplomats, there is a perception that while
India insists on respect and friendship, it fails to deliver
either in support on issues such as Iran or Afghanistan, or by
giving enough commercial access to U.S. businesses.
WAYS OUT
To defuse the spat, India wants the United States to approve
Khobragade's transfer to its U.N. mission in New York, a move it
believes would give her immunity from prosecution.
If that does not happen before the U.S. government begins a
preliminary hearing or files an indictment, India could take
more retaliatory steps, an Indian government source told
Reuters.
U.S. officials hope for a resolution of the row through some
sort of plea-bargaining process.
In a column published this week, Indian Human Resource
Minister Shashi Tharoor asked whether an era of steadily
improving ties had come to an end.
"Indian-American relations had been strengthening owing to
both sides' shared commitment to democracy, common concerns
about China, and increasing trade and investment," he wrote.
"The Khobragade affair suggests, however, that all this is
not enough: sustaining a strategic partnership requires, above
all, mutual respect."
LEGACY
The United States had high hopes that not only would India
emerge as a counterbalance to a rising China but as a new growth
engine for the U.S. economy.
Frustration has grown, however, among the U.S. corporate
lobby. Indian sourcing rules for retail, IT, medicine and clean
energy technology are contentious and U.S. firms gripe about
"unfair" imports from India of everything from shrimp to steel
pipes. In June, more than 170 U.S. lawmakers signed a letter to
President Barack Obama about Indian policies they said
threatened U.S. jobs.
With general elections due in India in four months, and
congressional elections in the United States in November, the
fear is that the current dispute will make it harder for both
sides to stick their necks out and make progress on thorny
issues such as liability for nuclear equipment suppliers.
"There is such a long laundry list of concerns on the
American side that seem to be ignored or slow-rolled in India,'
said Persis Khambatta at the Center for Strategic and
International Studies think tank. "The risk is that this
(Khobragade) incident will dig up a lot of frustration that had
built up."
(Additional reporting by Aruna Viswanatha and Valerie Volcovici
in Washington and Joseph Ax in New York and Sruthi Gottipati in
New Delhi; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan, Andrew Hay and Peter
Cooney)