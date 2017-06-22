WASHINGTON, June 22 The United States is on
track to announce plans to supply India with 22 Guardian drones
in a deal worth more than $2 billion, a source familiar with the
deal said on Thursday.
The approval of the sale of the naval variant of the
Predator drone comes ahead of a visit by Prime Minister Narendra
Modi to the United States as he tries to revitalize relations
with Washington. The deal would still require
approval by Congress.
Securing agreement on the purchase of 22 unarmed drones is
seen in New Delhi as a key test of defense ties that flourished
under former President Barack Obama but have drifted under
President Donald Trump, who has courted Asian rival China as he
seeks Beijing's help to contain North Korea's nuclear program.
Modi's two-day visit to Washington begins on Sunday.
(Reporting by Mike Stone; Editing by Dan Grebler)