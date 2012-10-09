NEW DELHI Oct 9 U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy
Geithner said on Tuesday he was "relatively confident" that
Washington can manage its fiscal challenges.
The U.S. economy could be pitched into a new recession
because of substantial tax rises and government spending cuts -
the so-called "fiscal cliff" - due to hit early next year unless
Congress agrees to cancel or delay them.
But Geithner sounded a cautiously upbeat note at an
India-U.S. business forum during a visit to New Delhi.
"Now we're growing close to potential but if you look
through those factors, its a little more encouraging than you
might think," he said. "We are now in a much stronger position
than what is true for any other major developed economy."