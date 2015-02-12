(Adds quotes, context from Lew interview)
MUMBAI Feb 12 The United States will "push back
very hard" against countries that target weaker exchange rates
to gain an unfair trade advantage, Treasury Secretary Jack Lew
said on Thursday, driving home concerns he expressed to the
Group of 20 this week.
Speaking in India, Lew said the U.S. economy had turned the
corner but the rest of the world needed to do more to revive
growth. He urged Europe to make greater use of fiscal policy to
reinforce monetary stimulus to boost growth.
Lew's remarks reinforced a message he gave to G20 finance
ministers in Istanbul on Tuesday, but stopped short of naming
any countries suspected of competitive currency devaluations.
The euro has weakened against the U.S. dollar following the
announcement of 1 trillion euros in stimulus measures by the
European Central Bank, while China and commodity exporters, such
as Australia, have also seen currency weakness of late.
In an interview with NDTV Profit, Lew drew a distinction
between policies of quantitative easing, which seek to stimulate
credit and growth, and those targeting the exchange rate to gain
an "unfair trade advantage".
"We have been clear, that kind of unfair policy is something
that we will oppose and we will push back very hard on," Lew
told the financial news channel.
"It would be a very big mistake for the world to get into a
situation where ... there is kind of a race to devalue."
He said the U.S. economy had "turned a corner", and was
showing sustained growth in jobs, wage increases and a recovery
in housing and manufacturing.
"What we have now in the U.S. is the kind of recovery that
will feed on itself and grow, but we can't look at the U.S. as
if it is an island all by itself," said Lew.
"So we are very much concerned that there needs to be more
growth in other parts of the global economy as well."
In contrast, Lew said, Europe was reluctant to use fiscal
tools to lift growth because some countries did not have room to
do so, while the continent faced "real challenges" to stabilise
Ukraine and Greece.
"Having deployed the monetary policy tools, I think were
Europe to use some of its fiscal space to grow demand, it would
actually make monetary policy more effective," said Lew. "It
will help to get the economy moving."
Lew spoke in Mumbai, the financial capital, on the first day
of a two-day visit to India. He meets Finance Minister Arun
Jaitley in New Delhi on Thursday, with a joint news conference
to follow.
