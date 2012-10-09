(Corrects to give accurate and full quote on Europe)
NEW DELHI Oct 9 The U.S economy is now growing
close to its potential, U.S Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner
said on Tuesday.
Geithner also said during a visit to New Delhi that economic
reforms in Europe "could take years and years to bear fruit".
"In these periods of time, where people were very worried
about the risk of collapse in Europe, you saw an impact on
financial markets and confidence that was very, very
substantial," he said at a meeting with Indian and U.S. business
leaders. "Europe still has a very hard road ahead of them."
The International Monetary Fund said this week that the
looming fiscal tightening in the United States and the euro
zone's economic crisis were the two biggest risks facing the
world economy.
(Writing by Arup Roychoudhury; Editing by John Chalmers and Ron
Popeski)