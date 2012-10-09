NEW DELHI Oct 9 India's recent reform measures
are "very significant" and will fuel private investment in the
economy, U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner said during a
visit to New Delhi on Tuesday.
India has announced a series of measures, including raising
the price of subsidised fuel and opening the retail sector to
foreign supermarkets, to revive economic growth, which has
slowed to a near three-year low.
"The reforms outlined by the government of India offer a
very promising path to improving growth outcomes for the Indian
economy," Geithner said at a joint news conference with Indian
Finance Minister P. Chidambaram.