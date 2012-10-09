By Manoj Kumar and Rajesh Kumar Singh
NEW DELHI Oct 9 India's new drive to reform its
economy will spur growth in private investment and income, U.S.
Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner said on Tuesday, welcoming
recent steps that have ended more than a year of policy
paralysis in New Delhi.
Sitting beside P. Chidambaram, whose appointment as India's
finance minister in August helped trigger the rash of reforms,
Geithner said the new policies offered "a very promising path to
improving growth outcomes for the Indian economy".
India's economic growth has slowed to its lowest in nearly
three years and earlier on Tuesday the International Monetary
Fund (IMF) sharply cut its projection for GDP growth to 4.9
percent in 2012, one of the lowest official forecasts so far.
Foreign direct investment into India has fallen 67 percent
since the start of the 2012/13 fiscal year in April after a
record high the previous year.
"The recent reforms advanced by Prime Minister (Manmohan)
Singh and Minister Chidambaram will help provide a foundation
for stronger economic growth, an increase in investment, and
more widespread gains in income," Geithner told a news
conference with his Indian counterpart in New Delhi.
Chidambaram, saying that India was "deeply locked into the
global economy", told the news conference that he had raised the
U.S. Federal Reserve's new round of quantitative easing with
Geithner.
"I raised the concern that it may impact commodity prices
and commodity prices may rise," Chidambaram said. "There is
also of course a beneficial side. Some of that money may come to
India as investments. But we need to balance both the advantages
and disadvantages."
Chidambaram added that it was too early to conclude what the
impact of this latest round of easing, known as QE3, would be.
Under QE3 the Federal Reserve will buy bonds backed by
housing mortgages to lower interest rates and boost the economy.
Geithner said he and Chidambaram discussed how U.S. business
could contribute to India's infrastructure and investment needs,
and improving coordination on bilateral tax matters.
The reform measures announced by the Indian government over
the past month have included raising the price of subsidised
fuel to rein in the budget deficit, and opening the retail
sector to foreign supermarkets.
The greatest challenge facing Singh, however, is curbing a
deficit that a government panel warned last month had taken the
country to a "fiscal precipice" and could hit 6.1 percent of GDP
this fiscal year.