By Manoj Kumar and Rajesh Kumar Singh
NEW DELHI Oct 9 U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy
Geithner welcomed New Delhi's new-found appetite for economic
reform on Tuesday, barely three months after Washington had
voiced concern about India's deteriorating investment climate.
Hailing the latest reforms as "significant", Geithner told a
news conference with Indian Finance Minister P. Chidambaram in
New Delhi that the policies offered "a very promising path to
improving growth outcomes for the Indian economy".
India's economic growth has slowed to its lowest in nearly
three years and earlier on Tuesday the International Monetary
Fund (IMF) sharply cut its projection for GDP growth to 4.9
percent in 2012, one of the lowest official forecasts so far.
"The recent reforms advanced by Prime Minister (Manmohan)
Singh and Minister Chidambaram will help provide a foundation
for stronger economic growth, an increase in investment, and
more widespread gains in income," Geithner said.
Regulatory uncertainty and policy gridlock have battered
foreign corporate investment towards India over the past year,
adding to dramatic slowdown in growth.
Foreign direct investment into India has fallen 67 percent
since the start of the 2012/13 fiscal year in April after a
record high the previous year, and investors pulled $1.93
billion from India in the second quarter, helping send the rupee
to a record low.
In an interview in July, U.S. President Barack Obama said
India prohibited foreign investment in too many sectors, adding
there appeared to be a growing consensus in India that the time
was right for a new wave of reforms.
India has traditionally been sensitive to criticism from the
United States, an ally but one that is viewed by some in New
Delhi with suspicion.
Chidambaram, whose appointment as finance minister in August
helped trigger the reforms, said that because India was "deeply
locked into the global economy" he had raised the U.S. Federal
Reserve's latest round of quantitative easing with Geithner.
"I raised the concern that it may impact commodity prices
and commodity prices may rise," Chidambaram said. "There is
also of course a beneficial side. Some of that money may come to
India as investments. But we need to balance both the advantages
and disadvantages."
Chidambaram added that it was too early to conclude what the
impact of this latest round of easing, known as QE3, would be.
Under QE3 the Federal Reserve will buy bonds backed by
housing mortgages to lower interest rates and boost the economy.
Geithner said he and Chidambaram discussed how U.S. business
could contribute to India's infrastructure and investment needs,
and improving coordination on bilateral tax matters.
Foreign investors were rattled this year by proposals to
crack down on tax evasion, including levying tax retroactively
on foreigners. They were ultimately postponed for a year after
they spurred an exodus of funds and battered the rupee.
The reforms announced over the past month have included
raising the price of subsidised fuel to rein in the budget
deficit, opening the retail sector to foreign supermarkets and
raising the bar on foreign investment in airlines.
Although the reforms triggered the exit of an ally from the
ruling coalition, reducing Prime Minister Singh's government to
a parliamentary minority, they have cheered investors.
India's main stock exchange index has risen 4.3
percent since Sept. 13 and is up 9 percent since Chidambaram's
appointment at the beginning of August.
The greatest challenge facing Singh, however, is curbing a
deficit that a government panel warned last month had taken the
country to a "fiscal precipice" and could hit 6.1 percent of GDP
this fiscal year.