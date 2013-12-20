* State Department: U.S. wants to "move beyond" the dispute
* India formally asks for change in diplomat's U.N. status
* Diplomat accused of visa fraud, under-paying housekeeper
* Protesters ransack Dominos Pizza in India
By Shyamantha Asokan and Sruthi Gottipati
NEW DELHI, Dec 20 Indian protesters ransacked a
Domino's Pizza outlet in a Mumbai suburb on Friday,
demanding a ban on U.S. goods, as officials from the two
countries tried to defuse a dispute over the arrest of an Indian
diplomat in New York.
The United States said it wanted to "move beyond" the matter
and underscored the importance of its ties with India, but a
senior Indian official called for an American apology.
Police and the Indian franchise of the U.S. chain said no
one was hurt in the attack, which came amid unrelenting rage in
India over the arrest and subsequent strip-search of Devyani
Khobragade for visa fraud and under-payment of her housekeeper,
also an Indian national.
India has demanded that the charges be dropped against the
diplomat. Her father threatened to begin a fast if U.S.
authorities press ahead with the case. In an unusual move, the
United States has flown the family of the housekeeper, Sangeeta
Richard, out of India.
Police in Mumbai said they were stepping up patrols of major
U.S. outlets including McDonald's after workers of the
small Republican Party of India attacked the Domino's store. The
group sent pictures to media organisations showing a broken
glass door.
"The fact is that (the) American authorities have behaved
atrociously with an Indian diplomat. And obviously, America has
to make good for its actions," said Manish Tiwari, India's
minister for information and broadcasting.
"So therefore, I think it is a legitimate expectation, that
if they have erred, and they have erred grievously in this
matter, they should come forth and apologise."
Khobragade serves as India's deputy consul general in New
York.
NO 'CLEAN SLATE'
In an apparent attempt by India to find a way out of the
crisis, the United Nations said it received an official request
from New Delhi to accredit Khobragade as a member of that
country's permanent U.N. mission in what appeared to be a move
to give her a stronger form of diplomatic immunity.
Diplomatic sources said that while such broader immunity
could not be applied retroactively to cover the charges she
faces by removing the indictment, it could make it harder to
follow through on a prosecution against her.
U.S. State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki said any change
in the diplomat's accreditation status would not provide a
"clean slate from past charges."
It was not immediately clear if there would be any impact on
Khobragade's diplomatic immunity due to the transfer of her
accreditation from the Indian consulate in New York, which
handles bilateral issues, to the U.N. mission, which oversees
India's activities at the world body's headquarters.
Asked whether a change in her diplomatic immunity status
could prevent Khobragade from being arrested again or enable her
to leave the United States - a possible solution to the matter
- Psaki said, "I don't want to speculate on that."
She side-stepped a question as to whether the United States
would apologise to India about the issue, but underscored the
importance of U.S.-Indian relations.
"We certainly fully agree that it's important to preserve
and protect our partnership. It's not just about diplomatic
ties," Psaki told reporters, citing more than $90 billion in
bilateral trade, close counterterrorism cooperation and
engagement on a range of topics including Afghanistan.
"And we want to move beyond this, and I think we all
recognise the importance of our long-term relationship," Psaki
added.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry expressed regret over the
case in a phone call to India's national security adviser this
week, but U.S. prosecutors have defended the investigation
against Khobragade and her treatment. Before this diplomatic
blow-up, U.S.-Indian relations were seen as cordial and
improving.
Khobragade was arrested last week and released on $250,000
bail after surrendering her passport and pleading not guilty to
charges of visa fraud and making false statements about how much
she paid her housekeeper. She faces up to 15 years in prison if
convicted on both counts.
The U.S. Justice Department confirmed that Khobragade was
strip-searched after her arrest. A senior Indian government
source has said the interrogation also included a cavity search,
although U.S. officials have denied this.
DIPLOMAT'S FATHER
"I want these false and fabricated charges to be dropped,"
said Uttam Khobragade, the diplomat's father, adding that he
would go on a hunger strike if his demands aren't met. "That
will be my last option."
Protesters also gathered at the U.S. consulate in Hyderabad
for a second day on Friday, shouting slogans, local media said.
In New York, a few dozen protesters including several
domestic workers from South and Southeast Asia gathered outside
India's consulate, chanting slogans and waving posters demanding
that Khobragade's diplomatic immunity be waived.
"Passports revoked, slave wages, restricted communication -
this constitutes trafficking workers," said Leah Obias, an
organiser with the migrant-workers rights group Damayan. "There
are diplomats trafficking workers all over the city and we
demand justice."
Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara said on Wednesday
Richard's family had been brought to the United States after
legal efforts had begun in India "to silence her, and attempts
were made to compel her to return to India."
Furious that one of its foreign service officers had been
handcuffed and treated like "a common criminal", India on
Tuesday removed security barriers outside the U.S. embassy in
New Delhi and withdrew some privileges from U.S. diplomats.
The reaction in India was even more intense because none of
the political parties preparing for next year's general election
wanted to be seen as weak against a superpower.
Politicians, including the leaders of the two main parties,
refused to meet a delegation of visiting U.S. lawmakers.
"Because of the election, they will try to outdo each
other," said Neerja Chowdhury, a political analyst and a former
political editor of Indian Express newspaper.
"They don't want to be seen as weak on the issue when the
mood in the country is one of huge anger about this."
The party that runs India's most populous state, Uttar
Pradesh, urged Khobragade to stand for parliament, highlighting
how public outrage has turned the case into a battleground for
votes.