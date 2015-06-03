By David Alexander
NEW DELHI, June 3 India and the United States
have sealed an agreement to jointly develop protective gear for
soldiers against biological and chemical warfare, and another on
building generators, defence officials said on Wednesday.
The projects were cleared as U.S. Defense Secretary Ash
Carter held talks with Indian leaders to expand security ties
between the countries that were on opposite sides of the Cold
War but have since drawn closer against the rising weight of
China.
The United States has become one of the top sources of
weapons for the Indian military, upstaging Russia in recent
years, and now under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's
"Make-in-India" programme offered joint development and
production of military technologies.
While the two projects approved are modest in scale, India
and the United States are also exploring collaboration at the
higher end of technology, Carter told reporters.
"We have big ambitions, and jet engines, aircraft carrier
technology are big projects that we're working very hard on," he
said.
Carter is due to sign a new 10-year defence cooperation pact
with his Indian counterpart Manohar Parikkar later on Wednesday
that will include cooperation in maritime security, another
official said.
The two countries conduct annual naval exercises in the
Indian Ocean where China has made forays in recent years in a
sign of its expanding reach.
Both the project on protective clothing for soldiers as well
developing the next generation power source for the battlefield
will each have $1 million in funding shared equally by the two
sides, a U.S. defence official said.
"We've negotiated texts, we've agreed to texts and they'll
be signed into effect at the end of this month. We went from
flash to bang, meaning from the joint statement in January to
agreed to and signed texts in just under five months," the
official said.
The other two projects under the Defense Technology and
Trade Initiative that Carter himself launched before his
elevation as defense secretary relate to Raven mini-UAVs and
surveillance modules for the C-130J military transport plane.
India is also eyeing U.S. aircraft launch technology for a
carrier it plans to build to replace an ageing British warship.
The two sides have set up a working group to explore cooperation
and the defence official said military officials will meet later
this month in the United States.
"We have the pre-eminent aircraft carriers in the world.
They are excited about possible collaboration. There are
multiple areas of possible collaboration. It's a huge platform,"
the U.S. official said.
(Additional reporting by Tommy Wilkes; Writing by Sanjeev
Miglani; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)