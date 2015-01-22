* India refiners will have to 'virtually halt' Iran
shipments
* India, U.S. to discuss Iran sanctions - White House
adviser
* MRPL seeks extra oil supplies from other Gulf producers-
co exec
NEW DELHI, Jan 22 India has asked its refiners
to slash oil buys from Iran in the next two months to keep the
imports in line with the previous fiscal year's levels, sources
with knowledge of the matter said, days ahead of President
Barack Obama's visit to New Delhi.
India, the second-largest buyer of Iranian oil, has raised
its crude shipments from there by more than 40 percent over the
first nine months of the current fiscal year, when as part of
the temporary deal that eased some sanctions on Tehran it was
meant to hold them steady.
Now, the sources said, India's oil ministry has told Essar
Oil, Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd
and Indian Oil Corp -- the Indian refiners
that buy from Iran -- to cut those imports to keep the annual
figure in line with the nuclear deal.
"This is very much about U.S. pressure. India does not want
Obama's visit to be overshadowed by some dispute over
sanctions," said Robin Mills, head of consulting at Dubai-based
Manaar Energy.
"India is encouraging its companies to cut back on imports
because the U.S. demand has been that countries taking Iranian
oil should not increase purchases from 2013 levels," he said.
Still, India's imports from Iran rose to 250,200 barrels per
day (bpd) in April-December last year, up 41 percent compared
with the same period in 2013, according to tanker arrival data
made available to Reuters.
China, Tehran's biggest oil client, has also increased its
oil imports from Iran over the last year by about 30 percent.
But with reduced purchases from Japan and South Korea, the other
main buyers of the oil, Iran's exports to Asia are holding
around 1 million to 1.1 million bpd.
That's about half of Tehran's total exports before toughened
sanctions aimed at its nuclear activities were put in place in
2012, and a level U.S. officials have said is allowed under the
temporary deals that have eased some of the measures and given
Iran access to some of its frozen oil revenues.
Iran and six major world powers are due to meet next month
to narrow differences over Tehran's nuclear programme after
making limited progress earlier in January to clinch a more
permanent agreement by a June 30 deadline.
CUTTING OIL IMPORTS FEBRUARY-MARCH
During Obama's visit, the United States will update India on
the progress of the Iran nuclear negotiations, Ben Rhodes,
deputy national security advisor in the White House told
reporters in a teleconference call.
India's higher imports from Iran would also be on the
agenda, said the two sources in India, who did not want to be
named because of the sensitivity of the issue.
"The refiners will have to virtually halt Iranian oil
imports in February-March to retain purchases at last year's
levels," said one of the sources.
Essar, the biggest Indian buyer of Iranian oil, has already
said it will not be taking any of the oil over the next two
months, said this source, while IOC has said its buys from Iran
will be slightly less in the year to March 31, 2015, than in the
previous fiscal year.
"MRPL may have to arrange oil from elsewhere as it was
planning to lift 100,000 bpd from Iran this year," the source
said.
State-run MRPL has issued a rare spot tender seeking
supplies of 1 million barrels of high sulphur oil for lifting
during March 1-10, a tender document seen by Reuters shows.
"We are also in talks with other suppliers in the Gulf like
Kuwain, ADNOC and Saudi to get additional supplies under our
term contract," an MRPL, source who did not wish to be named
said.
MRPL and Essar declined to comment on any government
requests to cut purchases from Iran. IOC's finance head did not
respond to phone calls.
"India has cooperated with us in the enforcement of our
sanctions regime, which continues to put a significant amount of
pressure on the Iranian government and the economy," Rhodes said
in the teleconference call.
Last week, sources in India's oil ministry said India will
also press the United States during Obama's visit to remove
three Indian oil companies from a list naming firms doing
business in Iran, and use the opportunity to seek priority
access to U.S. LNG exports.
The U.S. president will arrive in New Delhi on Jan. 25 and
hold discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who visited
Washington in September.
